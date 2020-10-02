Region 4 chalks up two more COVID-19 deaths

Kaieteur News – Region Four has chalked up two more deaths from COVID-19 virus.

The total deaths for the country have now moved to 85.

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), the latest fatalities are both males- one was 73 while the other 69. Both hail from the Demerara- Mahaica (Region 4) and they would have died while receiving care at a medical facility.

Reports of the deaths followed the release of an updated COVID-19 dashboard which showed Guyana recording 35 new COVID-19 cases.

The new deaths are not recorded on the dashboard

Of the cases, 31 are from Region Four; three from Region Three while Region Seven has one new case. In the meantime, there are 14 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit with the total number of known cases in the country now at 2,929.

There are 142 persons in institutional isolation and 931 in home isolation.

Thus far, 1,750 persons have recovered while 101 are in institutional quarantine. A total of 14,309 persons have tested.

The Ministry of Health said it has been contacting all relatives and persons to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed to the now-dead persons.