Passengers mandated to do second PCR test once first exceeds 72 hours

Guyana prepares for airport’s re-opening….

Kaieteur News – Guyana is now preparing for the re-opening of its two international airports to commercial flights from October 12th, following a decision by the Cabinet.

On Wednesday, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, disclosed the Cabinet’s decision to the media, adding that the airports will adopt strict COVID-19 measures.

Guyana’s airports have been closed since March following the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus in Guyana…it was supposed to curb further spread.

However, repatriation flights were scheduled periodically to allow stranded Guyanese to come home.

With the airport now being opened to commercial flights internationally, the government has assured that they are assiduously working to implement strict safety protocols to minimize the spread.

The Official Gazette order stated that for now the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and the Eugene F. Correia International Airport shall remain closed to all international flights except for outgoing flights, cargo flights, special authorized flights, medical evacuation flights, and technical stops for fuel. This will last until October 11, according to the Gazette.

Yesterday, a press conference by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and members of the COVID-19 Task Force, was held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre. Also in attendance was Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, who stated that the government considered opening the airports due to a high demand.

Dr. Anthony stated that between now and October 11th, the government will be working to implement all necessary protocols for the airport’s opening on October 12.

In discussing protocols for incoming passengers, Minister Anthony said that persons coming into the country will be required to take a second Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test in Guyana if their first test has exceeded 72 hours.

He explained that incoming passengers are usually required to take a PCR test in their country of origin (the country they are currently in) at least seven days leading up to their flight.

When boarding a flight these persons are required to show their PCR test results and if it would have exceeded a week, they will not be allowed to board that flight.

Further, he noted that those persons who would have produced their PCR test results that do not exceed 72 hours will not be required to take another test when they arrive in Guyana.

According to Anthony, those persons who will be required to take a second test will be swabbed right at the airport and will receive their results in a “reasonable time”.

If the person tests negative they will be allowed to freely go about the country but if they test positive they will be confined to isolation.

Additionally, the Minister disclosed that incoming passengers will be allowed to travel to hinterland regions once they test PCR negative.

Currently, Regions One, Seven, Eight, and Nine have special COVID-19 protocols as mandated by the Official Gazette Order.