Neesa Gopaul appeal case set for October 19th

Oct 02, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – The appeal case in one of the nation’s closely watched murder trial is set for October 19th.

Appealing: Bibi Gopaul

Appealing: Jarvis Small

Convicted killers, Bibi Shareema Gopaul, and her ex-lover, Jarvis Barry Small, are appealing the conviction and sentence for the murder of Neesa Gopaul.
Neesa was the daughter of Gopaul. The case rocked Guyana after the shocking facts came out.
Back in 2015, Gopaul, was sentenced to serve 106 in years while Small was jailed 96 years by Justice Navindra Singh for killing the 16-year-old Queen’s College student.
In their appeal, the two have cited the severity of the punishment, among other things.

Murdered: Neesa Gopaul

Yesterday, during a case management conference at the Appeal Court, Gopaul was granted 14 days for her lawyer to lay over submissions.
She indicated to the Court that her attorney is Sanjeev Datadin but he was not present at the hearing. The lawyer for Small is Nigel Hughes.He is expected to lay over submissions by October 5th.
The two are serving time for the murder which is said to have occurred sometime between September 24 and October 2, 2010.
According to the facts of the case, the remains of the murdered teen were recovered on October 2, 2010, at a creek along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway, days after she was reported missing from her Leonora, West Coast Demerara residence.
The remains were found in a suitcase, along with a passport and bank card bearing the name Neesa Lalita Gopaul.
A red rope was wrapped around the suitcase and attached to dumbbells in an apparent effort to keep the body under water.
Subsequent to investigations, the two persons were arrested and charged for the murder.
The teen was allegedly murdered in a car where both convicted persons were sitting in.

 

 

 

 

