Men escape with gunshot wounds following ambush at E’bo hotel

Oct 02, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – Two men, on Tuesday last, escape with gunshot wounds after they were ambushed by unknown gunmen, at a hotel and bar, located in Aurora Village, Essequibo Coast, Region Three.

Injured: Cordell Grimes

Injured: Reeaz Khan

Currently recovering from gunshots are Reeaz Khan, 20, of Pomona Housing Scheme and Cordell Grimes, 25, of Adventure. Khan was reportedly shot in the face while Grimes received a bullet to his left arm.
According to police reports, the men were attacked 19:30hrs in front of the hotel.
Police were told that the men had entered the hotel to pay off a debt. However, as they exited and was about to enter their car, shots were fired at them.
Grimes, the driver of the car and Khan entered the vehicle immediately and sped off. Investigators said two more shots were fired behind the men as they were driving off.
Grimes reportedly told ranks that when he looked over to his friend Khan he noticed that he was bleeding from wounds to the face. He too realized that he was bleeding from his left arm.
Grimes managed to drive the car to Suddie Public Hospital where they were examined and treated by doctors.
Both men could not identify who their attackers were or why they had tried to kill them.

 

