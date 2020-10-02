Main Street dubbed ‘Avenue of Hope’ by First Lady

Latest update October 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 02, 2020 News
– as Breast Cancer Awareness Month kicks off
Kaieteur News – To officially usher in Breast Cancer Awareness month, First Lady Arya Ali yesterday made a donation to the Guyana Cancer Foundation shortly after declaring the Main St. avenue, an ‘Avenue of Hope’.
The event, which was hosted by the Office of the First Lady, was supported by the Guyana Cancer Foundation and Impressions Branding.
The donation received by the Guyana Cancer Foundation from the First Lady will fund breast cancer testing for 50 women during the course of the next few months.
During brief remarks, the First Lady highlighted that although significant strides have been made in research and treatment, health experts are nowhere close to finding a cure. As a result of this, the single most effective tool in the fight against breast cancer remains early detection.
It is for this reason she thought it prudent to lead the charge by providing support for increased testing in the coming months.
Noting that breast cancer statistics remain grim worldwide, particularly in developing countries, she called for “proactive, consistent education programmes, supported by strong screening programmes” and increased support from international financial institutions.
“As resources become available and our country moves to a better financial position, support for screening of every woman at the age of 40 and above, on a continuous basis, should be considered as a preventive and early diagnostic tool in the fight against breast cancer,” she said.
Narrowing in on Guyana, the First Lady drew attention to the number of grandmothers, mothers, daughters, sisters, and aunts that have lost their lives to breast cancer.
“We must therefore take strength from those among us who, through determination, courage, pain and faith, have survived. It is your stories that must inspire us. It is your stories that create hope and lift up spirits, and we must not be afraid to share those stories,” she said.
She also used the opportunity to remind every Guyanese woman of how important they are to society.
“I wish to remind each of us that a Guyanese woman is a great woman. Whether she is a teacher, a nurse, a doctor, an engineer, or even a stay at home mom. Let us be reminded of how great we are as women. Therefore, we must ensure we protect the life of every Guyanese woman.”
The ‘Avenue of Hope’ now bears a Breast Cancer Awareness arch which serves as a reminder of the victims of breast cancer, and the need for early testing.
Other speakers at the event included Bibi Hassan, President of the Guyana Cancer Foundation; Debbie Persaud, Marketing Manager at Impressions Branding; Ravin Singh, Director of Projects Policy & Public Affairs at the Office of the First Lady; and cancer survivor, Beverly Munesar. Eleven year old Jarrel Toney recited the poem ‘A bearer of Hope’ to all cancer survivors present at the event.
