Local Content panel to produce first report by November

Latest update October 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 02, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Natural Resources said that the Local Content Advisory Panel is expected to produce and submit its first report and recommendations by next month.
The panel, chaired by Shyam Nokta, is expected to review all existing initiatives and policies where local content is concerned and guide the development of a new policy and legislation.
Government said that the panel has been meeting regularly, and intends to conduct consultations with key stakeholders, including from the private sector, government and civil society.
Government said that the Minister emphasized the need for locals to get maximum benefit in the oil and gas sector via the participation of their goods and services.
The panel members comprise Nokta; former Foreign Minister, Carl Greenidge; Trinidadian local content expert, Anthony Paul; former Trinidad energy minister, Kevin Ramnarine; trade unionist, Carvil Duncan, and accountant, Floyd Haynes.
The local content policy currently in place was drafted under the former David Granger administration but was controversial because of a glaring absence of provisions to give Guyana more benefits.
It was finalized by ExxonMobil affiliate, Dr. Michael Warner. Warner is the UK consultant that APNU+AFC used to replaced Trinidadian local content expert, Anthony Paul.
Paul has been retained by the Irfaan Ali administration to assist with the revision of the policy and the installation of legislation.
The private sector has criticised the current policy as unfit for purpose, and has expressed that it did not heed the recommendations of the business service organizations.
Opposition Member of Parliament and shadow oil minister, David Patterson has challenged the government to set targets for oil companies in its policy.
Oct 02, 2020– Federation pledge to advance the game holisticallyz In observance of Amerindian Heritage Month 2020, President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Wayne Forde, on Sunday last paid a...
Oct 01, 2020
Oct 01, 2020
Oct 01, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Kaieteur News – The WPA operating in the only format Guyanese have come to know it by – press conference politics... more
Kaieteur News – Yesterday just after midday there were quite a few persons at the Georgetown Seawall. Of the more than... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Of all the fanciful reasons imputed to the decision of the government to make Barbados a Republic,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]