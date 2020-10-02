Lawlessness is a national pastime

Latest update October 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A forty-six (46) year old man is Guyana’s latest COVID-19 victim. Dem boys waiting fuh hear if de authorities can report dat he had underlying conditions.
Dem boys bin argue all de time dat is not only de elderly wah succumbing to dis virus. Young people dying too.
Dem boys wan laugh when dem hear how de soldier dem gan be involved in helping de police fuh get people fuh wear mask and in ensuring that people nah break de curfew.
Dem boys seh with a 9pm start to de curfew, de police and de army wasting time because most of de people done deh in dem house by then. Dem night rider wah dem pun de road gan find some excuse fuh tell dem police and army.
Dem boys wan know how come de army and police nah bin do this type of thing since April. In New Zealand, is de police wah help mek a difference because dem bin ensure that people nah break de regulations.
But Guyana is a free-for-all. People does do wah dem please and find reason fuh justify it. A whole set a people decide dat dem gan go and squat pun sugar land. Dem bin think by doing so dem mekkin a Success of themselves.
But dem nah know dat dem gat fuh get electricity and water and road and dem thing. If yuh squatting de authorities nah gan do them thing if dem want you off de land. But some people using this squatting fuh land grabbing purposes and some people using it fuh political purposes.
Talk half and wait fuh de usual suspects start talk about dispossession and discrimination!
