Den Amstel man accused of letting brother die in trench, slapped with manslaughter charge

Latest update October 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 02, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A 64-year-old construction worker accused of killing his brother was placed on $400,000 bail after slapped with a manslaughter charge.
The defendant, O’Neil Jordan called ‘Owie’, of 66 Den Amstel, West Coast Demerara, appeared on live video before Magistrate Zameena Ali Seepaul at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court, West Coast Demerara.
He was not required to plead to the indictable offense which stated that on September 24, 2020, at Back Street, Den Amstel, he allegedly killed his brother, Winston Jordan, 55, of Back Street, Den Amstel, West Coast Demerara.
According to a police report, Jordan’s body was fished out of a trench by two persons who were passing. This was after the defendant allegedly threw him overboard and refused to render assistance.
The deceased and his brother, it was reported, were imbibing alcohol when the deceased left but the defendant followed and caught up with him a short distance away.
The defendant tried to pull the deceased but he held on to a neighbour’s gate. The defendant then continued to pull his brother and that resulted in the deceased losing grip of the gate and the defendant then allegedly pushed him to the ground.
Jordan reportedly hit his head on the road, losing consciousness and it was then that the defendant dragged his brother across the street and allegedly threw him into the trench. He refused to help get him out.
The man’s motionless body was pulled from the trench by the two persons. He was later pronounced dead.
His brother was later arrested and subsequently charged for manslaughter. The defendant is expected to make his next court appearance on January 27, 2021.
