DDL, Doobay Medical to donate 1M masks

Oct 02, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – Drinks giant, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) yesterday pledged a donation of one million ‘N-95’ face masks to the Government and people of Guyana.

From L: DDL’s Chief Production Officer, Shaun Caleb; Chairman, Komal Samaroo; PM Mark Phillips and DDL’s Government Affairs Advisor, Wesley Kirton at the meeting yesterday.

The donation is being made in conjunction with the Doobay Medical and Research Center, says DDL’s Government Affairs Advisor, Wesley Kirton, in social media announcement.
The container with the masks will be prepared next week for shipping to Guyana.
The offer of the donation was made when a delegation from DDL, headed by its chairman, Komal Samaroo, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, at his Colgrain House office.
“The courtesy call was primarily to thank the PM, who on only his second day in office, facilitated the urgently needed approval of a team of specialist technicians to travel to Guyana to install high tech equipment for DDL’s new fruit processing and milk production plant.”
The technicians are currently in Guyana.
“Chairman Samaroo extended an invitation to the PM to visit the project to view the work being done by the visiting technicians.”
DDL chief production officer, Shaun Caleb, was also part of the company’s delegation.

