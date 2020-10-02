Curfew adjusted to 9pm-4am

Latest update October 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 02, 2020 News
– airports closure to continue
Kaieteur News – Government has adjusted the curfew hours to 9pm to 4am, under the new COVID-19 Emergency Measures.The previous curfew ran from 6pm-6am.
The new protocols were gazetted on September 30, 2020.
While essential services are allowed to operate without any time constraints, several key services have had their operation hours extended between 4am to 8pm daily.
These include markets, supermarkets, beauty salons and barbershops, maintenance services and gas stations, and clothing stores.
Additionally, food and restaurant services are permitted to operate daily within the 4am to 8pm time frame. Those services can continue with accompanied delivery, drive-through, curb-side and takeaway services.
To this end, social distancing must be maintained for outdoor dining. Indoor and buffet dining are prohibited.
In addition to the other measures gazetted, the restriction of non-essential travel to Regions Seven and Nine was also extended to October 31, 2020. Further, gatherings should not exceed five persons and the requisite social distancing measures applied.
Mining operations are allowed to continue within the established protocols.
With regard to international travel, the closure of the Eugene F. Correia International Airport (EFCIA) and the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) to commercial flights will continue until October 11, 2020.
The emergency measures will be effective until October 31, 2020 after which subsequent measures may be instituted. (DPI)
Oct 02, 2020– Federation pledge to advance the game holisticallyz In observance of Amerindian Heritage Month 2020, President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Wayne Forde, on Sunday last paid a...
Oct 01, 2020
Oct 01, 2020
Oct 01, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Kaieteur News – The WPA operating in the only format Guyanese have come to know it by – press conference politics... more
Kaieteur News – Yesterday just after midday there were quite a few persons at the Georgetown Seawall. Of the more than... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Of all the fanciful reasons imputed to the decision of the government to make Barbados a Republic,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]