Curfew adjusted to 9pm-4am

Oct 02, 2020 News

– airports closure to continue

Kaieteur News – Government has adjusted the curfew hours to 9pm to 4am, under the new COVID-19 Emergency Measures.The previous curfew ran from 6pm-6am.
The new protocols were gazetted on September 30, 2020.
While essential services are allowed to operate without any time constraints, several key services have had their operation hours extended between 4am to 8pm daily.
These include markets, supermarkets, beauty salons and barbershops, maintenance services and gas stations, and clothing stores.
Additionally, food and restaurant services are permitted to operate daily within the 4am to 8pm time frame. Those services can continue with accompanied delivery, drive-through, curb-side and takeaway services.
To this end, social distancing must be maintained for outdoor dining. Indoor and buffet dining are prohibited.
In addition to the other measures gazetted, the restriction of non-essential travel to Regions Seven and Nine was also extended to October 31, 2020. Further, gatherings should not exceed five persons and the requisite social distancing measures applied.
Mining operations are allowed to continue within the established protocols.
With regard to international travel, the closure of the Eugene F. Correia International Airport (EFCIA) and the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) to commercial flights will continue until October 11, 2020.
The emergency measures will be effective until October 31, 2020 after which subsequent measures may be instituted. (DPI)

 

