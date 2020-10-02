Latest update October 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Bartica cop under close arrest following a car crash

Oct 02, 2020

Kaieteur News – A police constable, 22, was on Tuesday placed under close arrest following his involvement in a car accident at Fifth Street and Third Avenue, Bartica, Region Seven.According to police reports, the cop was stationed at the Bartica Police Staion and hails from Heathburn, East Bank Berbice (EBB), Region Six.
Investigators reported that the constable had collided his vehicle with a hire car which failed to adhere to the stop sign.
The accident reportedly took place at 21:25hrs.
Ranks were told that the constable was heading west along the southern side of Fifth Street while the hire car was proceeding south on the eastern side of Third Avenue.
However, as the constable was approaching the Third Avenue intersection, he slammed into the rear end of the hire car which was at the said time crossing the intersection.
As a result of the impact, the driver of the hire car lost control and crashed into a nearby culvert before turning turtle.
The driver of the hire car and its passengers were injured and trapped.
They were assisted by public spirited citizens and police ranks who rushed them to the Bartica Regional hospital.
There, they were admitted and treated for multiple abrasions about the body.
Both drivers tested negative for alcohol.

 

