Bartica cop under close arrest following a car crash

Latest update October 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 02, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A police constable, 22, was on Tuesday placed under close arrest following his involvement in a car accident at Fifth Street and Third Avenue, Bartica, Region Seven.According to police reports, the cop was stationed at the Bartica Police Staion and hails from Heathburn, East Bank Berbice (EBB), Region Six.
Investigators reported that the constable had collided his vehicle with a hire car which failed to adhere to the stop sign.
The accident reportedly took place at 21:25hrs.
Ranks were told that the constable was heading west along the southern side of Fifth Street while the hire car was proceeding south on the eastern side of Third Avenue.
However, as the constable was approaching the Third Avenue intersection, he slammed into the rear end of the hire car which was at the said time crossing the intersection.
As a result of the impact, the driver of the hire car lost control and crashed into a nearby culvert before turning turtle.
The driver of the hire car and its passengers were injured and trapped.
They were assisted by public spirited citizens and police ranks who rushed them to the Bartica Regional hospital.
There, they were admitted and treated for multiple abrasions about the body.
Both drivers tested negative for alcohol.
Oct 02, 2020– Federation pledge to advance the game holisticallyz In observance of Amerindian Heritage Month 2020, President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Wayne Forde, on Sunday last paid a...
Oct 01, 2020
Oct 01, 2020
Oct 01, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Kaieteur News – The WPA operating in the only format Guyanese have come to know it by – press conference politics... more
Kaieteur News – Yesterday just after midday there were quite a few persons at the Georgetown Seawall. Of the more than... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Of all the fanciful reasons imputed to the decision of the government to make Barbados a Republic,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]