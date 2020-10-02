Adam Harris takes stand in defence of ‘Dem Boys Seh’

Kaieteur News libel suit…

Kaieteur News – Former Editor- in -Chief of Kaieteur News, Adam Harris, has taken the stand in defence of the contents of a Dem Boys Seh article published in 2014.

Harris is being cross examined in relation to the article which is the subject of a libel suit brought against the newspaper by former head of the state-owned National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL), Winston Brassington.

NICIL is the company used by government to make investments and manage state projects.

Brassington has a total of 19 lawsuits against the popular Guyanese publication and its former Editor-in-Chief, Adam Harris, for the contents of the daily published satirical feature.

According to the claims, Brassington is accusing the Kaieteur News of making several offensive and libelous statements in relation to his role in several state projects.

Yesterday, Harris faced a series of questions from attorney for Brassington, Timothy Jonas, as the trial continued before Justice Fidela Corbin –Lincoln.

Even, before the trial commenced, Jonas raised his objections to several aspects of Harris’s witness statement which he categorized as “hearsay and opinion,” evidence.

In turn, lawyer for Kaieteur News, Nigel Hughes, listed his objection to the Jonas’ observation. However, while Hughes objection was noted by the Court, Justice Corbin Lincoln agreed with Jonas and ruled out several parts of the witness statement.

Among the questions posed to Harris by Jonas was whether he knew who the author of Dem Boys Seh article was.

“As Editor -of -Chief of Kaieteur News, you were responsible for approving the contents of the newspaper?” Jonas asked.

To which, Harris responded in the affirmative.

“And Dem Boys Seh is a part of the newspaper?” Jonas continued.

“Yes,” Harris responded as the lawyer followed up with a query about the author of the column.

To which, the former chief editor told the court that he would sometimes pen the column with input from the publisher, Glenn Lall but there are times, that it was written by external contributors.

Asked specifically if he wrote the article that is the subject of the libel suit, Harris told the court that he could not recall.

Jonas, nonetheless, pressed for a response.

“So can you say who wrote the article, If not you then who wrote it, Mr. Harris?” asked the lawyer.

Before the witness could respond, Hughes objected to the line of question on the ground of relevance.

Jonas responded with an explanation that he is trying to get an understanding from the former Editor-In-Chief, the thinking behind to determine whether there was malice or any other characteristics that constitutes libel.

As such, Harris was asked to answer the question. He maintained that he could not recall who wrote the particular article.

The lawyer went on to ask Harris whether as Editor-in-Chief he had political views which he wanted to use the newspaper to advance.

“My political views were never part of the newspapers. I always ensured that my views were excluded,” Harris said in reply.

In further cross- examination of the witness, Jonas questioned Harris on the contents of the article. “Dem Boys hear dem de watching Guyana fuh a long time. That is how dem buss de mighty Mafia ring that link Guyana to Uncle Sam and Italy. In respect to that sentence, you approved the content of this article?”

”Yes sir,” Harris replied.

The lawyer further sought from Harris of whom the article spoke of when it referenced the mafia.

“I can’t recall,” Harris said.

The lawyer went on to ask Harris who was the ‘Ah kneel’ that was mentioned in paragraph which states “All this time Cliffy smiling and Ah Kneel dat scamp counting de money. But when de money laundering Act come into place, without all de power wha Ah Kneel want fuh protect demself and jail de ordinary man, dem boys would hope and pray dat de Heff Bee Eye deh fuh watch every dutty move dem mek and hinvestigate dem.”

Mr. Harris explained that the Ah Kneel was not specific to any Anil in particular.

“It could have been Anil Samaroo a player attached to the Demerara Cricket Club,” Harris said adding that there are several sports articles published on Samaroo.

“But is he the same Anil who was instrumental in the money laundering Act coming into place?” Jonas enquired.

“I wouldn’t say so,” Harris replied.

“And, when the article says ‘Ah Kneel’ want fuh protect demself and jail de ordinary man, who is the article referring to?” Jonas questioned.

“It could be anybody from the underworld, I really don’t know…I can’t remember, “Harris stated.

Given the connection to the money laundering law, Jonas noted that the article could not be reference to any other person than Attorney General, Anil Nandlall

“I am putting it to you that the article refers to Anil Nandlall not Anil Samaroo because nowhere in the article anything about sports mentioned,” posited Jonas.

“When it says dance merenge and sing karaoke …I consider that as sports so, I don’t agree…It could be anybody,” Harris responded.

Jonas asked: “And what about Dem Boys? Who are you referring to?”

“Society,” Harris said.

“So, you purport that the newspaper was speaking on behalf of society?” Jonas asked.

“Yes sir,” said Harris.

Jonas also wanted to know more about reference to investigations. “And the part that says Dem Boys would hope and pray dat de Heff Bee Eye deh fuh watch every dutty move dem mek and hinvestigate dem…what does that mean? Are you aware of the need of the FBI to investigate activities that are not criminal?”

“Yes I am aware that the FBI investigates non-criminal activities,” Harris responded.

The matter is continuing.