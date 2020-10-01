Why is the APNU+AFC silent on the carting off of our oil blocks?

The APNU and AFC are adding little value to Guyana’s politics. To the disgust of many, they are focused too much on power and too little on the country’s progress. While the country’s riches are being carted off, the main parliamentary opposition is not raising a word of objection. In this instance, the main opposition parties are no different from the ruling PPP/C.
Why are APNU and AFC at one with the PPP/C in saying nothing about the plundering of our oil and the disappearance of oil blocks into unknown private hands? What are the real roles of APNU and AFC in this national disaster? Why do they have nothing to say or refuse to be critical of their main adversary’s handling of these issues?
We have to ask whether they are in bed with or on the same page as the PPP/C when it comes to the disappearance of the Canje and Kaieteur Blocks and the review of the Payara Field Development Plan? We agree that the pandemic, the budget and the appointment of office holders of the Regional Democratic Councils are important. However, what can be more important than ensuring that our country gets a better deal for its oil wealth?
The APNU and the AFC can all serve Guyanese better if they are hawkeyed over our oil. Yet, they are curiously silent.
We challenge the opposition to join with us in seeking answers about the Canje and Kaieteur Blocks. We have been doing so every day for years now. Where are the APNU and the AFC? When are they going to advocate for greater transparency and accountability when it comes to our resources?
By Sir Ronald Sanders
Of all the fanciful reasons imputed to the decision of the government to make Barbados a Republic,... more
Publisher’s Note
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]
Why is the APNU+AFC silent on the carting off of our oil blocks?
Oct 01, 2020 Front Page Comment, News
The APNU and AFC are adding little value to Guyana’s politics. To the disgust of many, they are focused too much on power and too little on the country’s progress. While the country’s riches are being carted off, the main parliamentary opposition is not raising a word of objection. In this instance, the main opposition parties are no different from the ruling PPP/C.
Why are APNU and AFC at one with the PPP/C in saying nothing about the plundering of our oil and the disappearance of oil blocks into unknown private hands? What are the real roles of APNU and AFC in this national disaster? Why do they have nothing to say or refuse to be critical of their main adversary’s handling of these issues?
We have to ask whether they are in bed with or on the same page as the PPP/C when it comes to the disappearance of the Canje and Kaieteur Blocks and the review of the Payara Field Development Plan? We agree that the pandemic, the budget and the appointment of office holders of the Regional Democratic Councils are important. However, what can be more important than ensuring that our country gets a better deal for its oil wealth?
The APNU and the AFC can all serve Guyanese better if they are hawkeyed over our oil. Yet, they are curiously silent.
We challenge the opposition to join with us in seeking answers about the Canje and Kaieteur Blocks. We have been doing so every day for years now. Where are the APNU and the AFC? When are they going to advocate for greater transparency and accountability when it comes to our resources?
Share this:
Related
Similar Articles