Two additional COVID-19 deaths – as Ministry records 48 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed that another two persons, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), have died. The new fatalities have taken the total number of local deaths from the disease to 82.

The latest fatalities are that of a 61-year-old female from Demerara-Mahaica (Region Four) who died while receiving care at a medical facility and a 60-year-old man from Essequibo Islands- West Demerara (Region Three).

The MOH, in a statement, said that health workers have contacted all relatives and persons to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed to the now-dead persons.

The statement comes even as the Ministry confirmed 48 new cases of the disease in an updated dashboard, 11 of which are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). A total of 185 persons are also in institutional isolation, 938 in home isolation and 52 are in institutional quarantine. The number of recovered cases stands at 1,680.

In the meantime, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, reiterated that Guyana is continuing to ramp-up its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Anthony disclosed that the National COVID-19 Task Force is dealing with the disease at different levels including: the policy level and the health response.

“It is not only medical response, but also these other responses that can help people through this pandemic,” Minister Anthony explained.

At the policy level, the Task Force examines the trends of the epidemic, the hotspot locations, and the current situation. This epidemiological data is used to develop proposals on new guidelines. These proposals are then used to advise the Government on the next step in managing the disease.

The health response is generated at the Health Emergency Operation Centre (HEOC). The HEOC equips hospitals with the gear and medications so that they can treat everyone who accesses their services.

The health response also encompasses testing, treatment and surveillance in terms of knowing the location of persons who tested positive; how they are isolating, if they are symptomatic, whether they are improving or experiencing severe symptoms (respiratory distress) that will require hospitalisation.