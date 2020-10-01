Three years jail for man who had sex with COVID-19 infected corpse

The man, who was last Saturday caught having sex with a COVID-19 infected female corpse inside a morgue, will spend the next three years behind bars.

Leroy Chacon, 50, of Trainline Port Kaituma, North West District (NWD), Region One, yesterday received his sentencing from Magistrate Dylon Bess via Zoom, at the Matthew’s Ridge Magistrate’s Court.

Chacon, on Tuesday, had pleaded guilty to the charge read to him that that he trespassed to commit a sexual act.

It was alleged that on September, 26, 2020, Chacon committed the indecent act where he trespassed by entering the Port Kaituma mortuary and proceeded to have sex with the body of a 56-year old female farmer of 14 Miles, Arakaka.

Kaieteur News was told that the man was caught lying on top of the woman’s body at around 07:45hrs.

A group of individuals had reportedly visited the mortuary to tend to the body of their relative and saw Chacon committing the act. They subsequently lodged a report and the man was arrested.

Sources said that Chacon had appeared to be under the influence of alcohol but when questioned, he appeared to be of sound mind and acknowledged his actions.

The man, according to reports, showed no remorse for his action.

It is the belief of some Port Kaituma villagers, that Chacon would frequently enter the morgue to have sex with female corpses but was only caught in the act on this occasion.

Villagers also revealed that Chacon knew the woman, whose remains he was caught having sex with, when she was alive.

The woman had died on September 21 last after she showed up at the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms. A test sample which was taken from her body later returned positive.