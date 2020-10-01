Latest update October 1st, 2020 12:59 AM

Prime suspect in taxi driver’s 2015 murder captured

Oct 01, 2020 News

The prime suspect in the 2015 murder of a Crane taxi driver, Colin Clark, 55, was on Monday last, nabbed in Mahdia, Region Eight.

Murdered: Colin Clark

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) had issued a wanted bulletin, back in 2018, for the wanted man identified as Sheldon Collins Abrams of Lot 6 Supply, Mahaica, Region Five.
After two years of hunting him down, Kaieteur News was told that the man was found living in a shack at one of the mining areas in the Mahdia, Region Eight district.
He was arrested and later transported to Georgetown where he is currently being grilled by detectives.
Abrams is being questioned in connection with the murder of Clark whose partially decomposed body was found on December 3, 2015 beneath a bridge at Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara (WCD).
Clark, popularly known as “Ole boy”, of Crane Housing Scheme, WCD was last seen alive at around 17:00hrs on Friday, November 27, 2015, traversing the area where he works as a hire car driver. Both Clark and his silver-grey Toyota Allion motorcar, which he operated had reportedly disappeared sometime after.

Captured: Sheldon Collins Abrams

The man’s sister had told this newspaper that the car was owned by her niece’s mother. Clark, she said, would normally deliver the vehicle to the woman’s residence at 19:00hrs each night but failed to do so.
It was then Clark’s sister became worried because it was unlike him to get lost or not inform her before going somewhere. Contact was also made with the man’s friends but no one had seen him. The following day a report was lodged with police and the search began for the missing taxi driver.
Five days later, residents of Uitvlugt, while on an early morning stroll, detected a foul smell emanating from the vicinity of a bridge. Police were alerted and hours later retrieved Clark’s body from underneath the bridge.
A relative had noted that a “brake cable” was seen wrapped around the corpse’s neck which suggested that the man was strangled to death. Kaieteur News later reported that the murder weapon used was a strip of barbed wire with sticks tied at both ends. The killer had drawn the improvised weapon so tight around Clark’s throat that flesh was left embedded in it.
Clark’s car was discovered a week later at Perth, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD) parked underneath the house of an elderly couple.
A man had reportedly told the couple that he was acquainted with their son and asked for them to keep the car until he returned from Suriname.
Investigators had found Clark’s driver’s licenee inside the vehicle along with blood stains on the back seat.
As the probe continued into his murder, it was discovered that on the day, he vanished, he had picked up a tall dreadlocked man at Vreed-en-Hoop who spoke with a strange accent.
Clark had reportedly told friends that man hopped into the back seat of his car and had asked to be dropped at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE). The taxi driver had reportedly intimated to them that he felt uneasy with the man sitting behind him.
Nevertheless, they arrived at their destination and the man returned with Clark to Vreed-en-Hoop but hired him a second time that day to be taken back to Tuschen.
The taxi driver had agreed, left and vanished.

 

