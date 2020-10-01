Man accuses Corentyne police of “covering up” wounding matter

A resident of Clifton Settlement, Corentyne, Berbice is of the belief that ranks attached to the Whim Police Station failed to properly investigate a wounding incident that involved his two sons and others. The incident which occurred last Friday night saw Dhanraj Dulam, 29, sustaining stab wounds below his right eye and abdomen, while his brother, Ramraj Dulam, 28, was stabbed to his right side and back.

Father of the injured men, Ramanand Dulam, 55, said that his eldest son is still hospitalised at the New Amsterdam Hospital.

According to the man, the suspects were drinking in the village when his sons left the location to follow a friend home. This happened after police ranks swooped down on the drinking spot and ordered that the music be turned off. “My son dem left to go follow home dem friend that went by me and when the boys passing like dem think dem boys call the police on dem, so dem start fight and then dem run till in my son friend yard and stab me two sons and cuff up the other bai,” the man explained. The father said that the men were armed with knives and dealt his sons several stabs during the scuffle.

He revealed too that in addition to one person who was arrested, police arrested his sons’ friend who was also injured in the scuffle. He stated that his sons’ injured friend was not allowed to go to a hospital to seek medical attention but was instead arrested and placed on $20,000 bail.

Ramanand disclosed that when he visited the Whim Police Station, he spoke with the officer in charge of that sub-division, Inspector Michael Newland. The man said that he told the officer that there was a surveillance camera pointed in the direction of the fight and that the police could access it to show what took place. The man said that he subsequently learnt that his advice was not taken. In fact, he said that he has reason to believe that the owner of the camera in question was instructed to delete the footage.

The father is claiming too that he has evidence which could prove that someone was paid to “duck the case”.

“Till now, they can’t charge nobody and my son deh critical in hospital…dem doctor telling me dem trying with him,” the father added. The man said that he is calling on the hierarchy of the police force to intervene in the matter to ensure that justice is served.