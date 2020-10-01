It is saddening to see the destruction of historical wooden buildings

Dear Editor,

Some months ago, I was walking around the city with my camera; it was during the early days of COVID-19. I vividly remembered passing these historical wooden buildings on Quamina Street which I never get tired of admiring. There is just something special with me and these types of buildings in question –I am always passionate about their beauty. I did notice part of the structure was missing and I thought perhaps the owner might have been doing some repairs. I passed again in a vehicle recently and noticed that this building was demolished – there was some sadness. Perhaps the owner could not afford to maintain and preserve the beauty of a building or perhaps there is a new owner. If there is anyone out there with any historical documented information of this building, I would love to have a reading and attach it to my photo image and keep as a reminder.

Yours truly,

T. Pemberton