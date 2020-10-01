Latest update October 1st, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

KNEWS

Intoxicated man sets Canje house alight

Oct 01, 2020 News

A house owned by a Canadian citizen that was occupied by a 28-year-old woman was on Tuesday night set on fire by her intoxicated ex-partner.

In custody: Davendra Samaroo

Reports suggest that Rangita Bhagwandin, the house sitter, had separated from the suspected arsonist, who has been identified as Davendra Samaroo, in August after an argument. Samaroo, it was revealed, moved out and Bhagwandin remained at the Lot 35 Ragubir Street, Reliance Abandon Village, East Canje, Berbice, home.
According to information released by police, at around 16:00hrs Tuesday, Bhagwandin secured the house and left to visit a friend. It was established that Samaroo, who had been imbibing, showed up at the house around 22:00hrs in an intoxicated state and broke into the house. It was shortly after that neighbours saw smoke emanating from the house and they immediately contacted the Fire Department and police.
When law enforcement ranks arrived, the suspect was seen running out of the house. He was subsequently caught and taken into custody.

The house on fire.

The structure, which had an estimated value of $10M, was destroyed despite the valiant efforts of fight fighters.
According to residents, Bhagwandin lived at the house with her daughter after separating from Samaroo. They claimed that they saw Samaroo when he showed up at the house in an intoxicated state. He had a cutlass in hand, they said.
They said too when he entered the house, he was cursing and soon after started breaking up things. This, they said, prompted them to call the police. One resident said that police ranks showed up at the scene on foot, but the suspect charged towards them with his cutlass. The ranks, it was revealed, had to run to the station for back-up but by the time they returned, the house was on fire.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

“Not ruling out competition” – GRFU Boss

“Not ruling out competition” – GRFU Boss

Oct 01, 2020

The head of the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU); Ryan Dey, during an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport, has noted that his administration will remain optimistic in terms of having some form of...
Read More
Michael Benjamin reflects on the sport that shaped his life

Michael Benjamin reflects on the sport that...

Oct 01, 2020

BCB seeks government input into the development of practice facilities in Berbice

BCB seeks government input into the development...

Oct 01, 2020

Forde believes task is not insurmountable; Máximo says it’s achievable with good preparation

Forde believes task is not insurmountable;...

Sep 30, 2020

RHTYSC hosts Annual NAMILCO/Mike’s Pharmacy Tribute to Law Enforcement Officers programme

RHTYSC hosts Annual NAMILCO/Mike’s Pharmacy...

Sep 30, 2020

Michael Benjamin reflects on the sport that shaped his life

Michael Benjamin reflects on the sport that...

Sep 30, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019