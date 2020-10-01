E-Networks launches 5G internet services in Guyana – 20 Mbps for $8,990 monthly

As the global pandemic continues to expose the economies of developing countries, there is good news for the Guyana telecoms sector.

A locally owned company, E-Networks Inc., has announced the launching of its 5G internet services.

‘5G’ is next generation wireless network technology that is expected to change the way people live and work. It will be faster and able to handle more connected devices than the existing 4G LTE network, improvements that will enable a wave of new kinds of tech products.

5G networks began rolling out in the United States and around the world in 2018.

E-Networks, which has been described as the premier provider of television and internet services in Guyana, in a statement, disclosed that new services are exciting additions to its internet options for homes and businesses.

“Earlier this year, E-Networks rolled out a 4G network in Georgetown, from Enmore to Grove, and in La Parfaite Harmonie. This network delivered 20 Mbps of home internet service at a very affordable price point of$8,990 monthly (VAT inclusive).”

The company also said that in keeping with its commitment to keep improving services for its customers, it has expanded the coverage area to include Cornelia Ida, Schoonord and Tuschen, in the West Demerara area. At the same time, it has unveiled its new 5G service – the first of its kind in Guyana.

“E-Networks’ 5G service, which uses the latest generation of wireless connectivity globally, is designed to meet today’s growing internet demands, and deliver faster speeds at lower pricing to the Guyanese people. E-Networks is the first and only company in Guyana to bring a 5G network to market, which it has been building over the last nine months.”

The company said that the network was planned to complement the internet capacity from its recently built sub-sea cable that links Barbados to Guyana, which was landed in December 2019.

“This 5G network is capable of delivering gigabit connectivity wirelessly and the company’s initial 5G home package will provide 60 Mbps of speed for just $12,990. Business users can also access a 5G Business service, which delivers 75 Mbps for just $19,900 monthly. These services are available to users in the same coverage area as the 4G network.”

The company said that persons interested in signing up can e-mail [email protected], WhatsApp: 624-5153, 608-5551 or 608-5552, call: 231-3890, or visit its Facebook page @enetworksgy.

E-Networks Inc. was founded in 2003, becoming the country’s leading Cable television network. The company said it has introduced many new technologies to Guyana, including the country’s first digital cable television system in 2006, the first WiMax network in 2010, and the first fiber-to-the-premises network in 2013, the first Direct-to-Home (DTH) system in 2017, and the first complete IPTV platform, which included mobile app access.

Its managing director is Vishok Persaud with its chair Rakesh Puri, whose family controls the Continental Group.