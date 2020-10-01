BCB seeks government input into the development of practice facilities in Berbice

– Coaching sessions to restart under strict Covid-19 guidelines

The Berbice Cricket Board has kept itself busy over the last six months despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and continues to make a positive impact on the development of the game in the Ancient County. Dozens of clubs and junior cricketers have benefitted from donations of cricket gears, cricket balls, stumps, scorebooks, and food hampers.

The BCB also joined hands with the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club to distribute over five thousand food hampers and other items such as medical supplies, cleaning detergents and household items to less fortunate families and public institutions. Additionally, the BCB has also hosted several programmes such as Father of the Year, Mother of the Year, Basil Butcher Cricket Development Programme and Youth Information booklet.

As part of its developmental programme, the BCB also extend an invitation to the Head of a Regional Caribbean Cricket Board to visit Berbice. The Head has since accepted the invitation to visit after the pandemic and then a BCB delegation will make a return trip. The BCB is also in discussion with numerous sponsors so that Berbice Cricket will hit the ground running when the permission is given to restart. Support for a second two days tournament has already been secured for 2021, while the board’s dream of having its own cricket pitch covers was achieved with the cooperation of former President Anil Beharry.

BCB President Hilbert Foster has also been very busy and over the last month has had official discussions with Region Six Chairman David Armogan, Regional Executive Officer Navindra Persaud and Minster of Agriculture Mr. Zulfikar Mustapha. The BCB President is expected to meet shortly with officials of the Region Five RDC and Minister of Sports Charles Ramson Jnr. Foster stated that the BCB is seeking to have an all-weather indoor cricket practice facility constructed in both Regions Five and Six. Minster Mustapha, who is also the Member of Parliament for Region Six, congratulated the BCB on its outstanding work and committed to find funding for at least one of the facilities. Proposals are currently been prepared for submission to the relevant authorities. The board would also be pushing the regional bodies to invest in some of the major cricket grounds in the county.

Meanwhile, the BCB/Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh Coaching Programme will restart on Saturday 3rd of October with strict Covid-19 guidelines. A maximum of ten under 15 cricketers would be involved in each session. Players would be required to wear masks, practice social distancing, sanitize their hands regularly and walk along with their own gears for the two hours sessions. The schedule for the Coaching programme is as follows –

1. Saturday 3rd of October Venue Port Mourant- Time 10AM to 12Noon.

2. Sunday 4th of October Venue Albion- Time 10AM to 12Noon

3. Wednesday 7th of October Venue Rose Hall Town Area ‘H’ Ground

Time 3PM to 5PM

4. Saturday 10th of October Venue Rose Hall Canje Cricket Ground

Time 10AM to 12Noon

5. Sunday 11th of October Venue Edinburgh CC Time 10AM to 12Noon

6. a. Saturday 18th of October Venue Blairmont Cricket Ground

Time 10AM to 12Noon

b. Saturday 18th October Venue Achievers Cricket Ground- Time 1PM to 3PM

7. a. Sunday 19th of October Venue No73 Cricket Ground- Time 10AM to 12Noon

b. Sunday 19th of October Scottsburg Cricket Ground- Time 1PM to 3 PM

8. Saturday 26th of October Venue Tucber Park CC- Time 10AM to 12Noon

9. Sunday 27th October No19 Kendall’s Union Venue Kendall’s Union Cricket Ground- Time 10AM to 12Noon

10. Wednesday 14th of October Venue Area ‘H’ Ground- Time 3PM to 5PM