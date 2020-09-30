Shame does mek people lose face

Latest update September 30th, 2020 12:59 AM
Sep 30, 2020
Dem Boys Seh…
Shame a wan terrible burden to bear and also to face. So dem boys understand why de Hap-New+Hay-Eff-See stay away from de debate of de Bills wah table to give effect to de Budget measures. Dem boys seh dat most of dem bills concern taxes and fees fuh licences – de same taxes and licences wah de Hap-New=Hay-Eff See bin impose pun de people.
Even dem horse cart had to pay a hefty increase in licence fees. Is no wonder when you see dem horses with dem carts, de horses straining fuh move. Is nah de load alone holding dem back!
Dem boys rememba dat de Hap-New+Hay-Eff-See bin impose taxes pun dem private schools and dem private hospitals. De new government now reducing dem heavy burdens. It gat nuff mo reducing to do because de Coal-a-Shun had a man who was prepared to tax yuh down to yuh buckta.
De Hap-New+Hay Eff See did try a thing with de elections. Dem hold de nation in suspense fuh five long months. Dem barefaced and shamless. But it would a be hard fuh dem fuh keep a straight face and go and debate the removal of dem burdens dem bin put on de people.
Was a big burden de Pee Pee Pee/Cee bin lift off de people when dem reverse some of dem taxes. And dem do it despite the fact dat de economy contracting and revenue collection low this year because of de pandemic.
But nah tell dat to de Coal-a Shun if dem bin had dem way you could never tell. Dem might a want pun VAT pun babymilk.
Talk half and keep wondering how a country could run without a Fine Ants Minister.
