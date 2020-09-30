Robbery convict escapes Lusignan jail

Latest update September 30th, 2020 12:59 AM
A convict, 23, escaped from the Lusignan Prison sometime before 16:30hrs yesterday.
The escapee, identified as James Moore of 544 New Road, Dairy, West Bank Demerara (WBD), and Dennis Street, Sophia, Georgetown, is currently serving a three-year sentence for armed robbery.
According to Director of Prisons, Gladwyn Samuels, Moore was booked out of the Holding Bay to work in the kitchen.
However, when officers went to check on him that afternoon, he was nowhere to be seen or found.
The Prisons Directorate has since launched a manhunt and an investigation.
