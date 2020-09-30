NICIL warns about selling lands in vicinity of proposed East Bank bypass

– Central Housing says no one authorized to collect payments for Vryheid’s Lust, Success

The National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) has issued a stern warning to the public about persons who may be selling and sub-leasing lands on the East Bank Demerara (EBD)area that were already leased to them by NICIL.

In a notice published via their Facebook page, NICIL stated that it has come to their attention that persons are attempting to sell and sublease lands they leased to them- an action that they disapprove.

Some of the lands mentioned was a plot of land bounded to the north by the Eccles dumpsite Road, a plot of land to the south by the Ministry of Housing’s development at Providence, a plot of land to the east by the power line reserve, and a plot of land to the west by the Ministry of Housing’s development at Peters Hall.

The lands would be in the vicinity of proposed areas where a new Demerara River harbor bridge and a bypass road that connects the East Bank to the East Coast.

NICIL stated that it is an area of approximately 150 acres.

The state further stated that they have a transport labeled Transport No.555 of 1906 which states that the lands belong to NICIL “by virtue of Order No.45 of 2017”.They lamented that if persons do wish to sell or sub-lease any properties in the area leased to them by NICIL they must first seek NICIL’s approval.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Housing and Water sought to warn the general public about impersonators going around collecting monies on their behalf.

The Ministry stated that it is not processing any payments for lands located at the south railway embankment in the vicinity of Vryheid’s Lust, Success, and Chateau Margot.

However, it was brought to their attention that persons are going around collecting these payments on the Ministry’s behalf.

They assured that they have not authorized anyone/ or agent to collect monies on their behalf. They warned that any such transactions will be deemed illegal and will not be “recognized or honored” by the Ministry.

Additionally, they stated that the lands in question are the property of NICIL.

NICIL previously issued warnings about persons erecting structures on their lands located on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

In a public notice, they had stated that anyone who is to “occupy, remain or construct” any structures on vacant lands which were previously cane-fields south of the Railway Embankment in Vryheid’s Lust, Success, and Chateau Margot, they will be deemed as trespassers. They urged that these persons immediately vacate these lands and failure to comply will see all lawful steps being taken by NICIL.