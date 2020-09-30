Man faces jail for breaking into morgue, having sex with woman who died from COVID-19

A Port Kaituma, Region One, man is now facing jail after he admitted to entering a morgue, on Saturday last, and having sex with a female corpse infected with COVID-19.

Currently remanded and waiting to be sentenced today is Leroy Chacon, 50, of Trainline, Port Kaituma, North West District (NWD).

Chacon was charged with trespass to commit a sexual offense and appeared via Zoom yesterday at the Matthews Ridge Magistrate Court before Magistrate Dylon Bess.

It is alleged that on September 26, 2020 Chacon committed the indecent act where he trespassed by entering the Port Kaituma Mortuary and proceeded to have sex with the body of a 56-year-old female farmer of 14 Miles, Arakaka.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the accusations and will now face a jail time which will be decided today.

According to police reports, Chacon was caught at around 07:45hrs on Saturday last lying on top of the woman’s body.

Kaieteur News was told that a group of individuals had reportedly visited the mortuary to tend to the body of their relative when they found Chacon committing the act.

They subsequently lodged a report with police and the man was arrested.

This newspaper learnt that the woman had arrived at the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms and died on September 21st.

A test sample was taken from the woman’s body which later turned out to be positive.