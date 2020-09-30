Latest update September 30th, 2020 12:59 AM

Friendship women robbed by neighbour

Sep 30, 2020 News

A labourer, 27, who goes by the alias of ‘Rubber’, was yesterday remanded to prison for allegedly robbing his female neighbours with a knife.

Remanded: Ronald Armstrong aka ‘Rubber’

Charged for two counts of robbery under arms is Ronald Armstrong of Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).
Armstrong appeared at the Diamond Magistrate Court before Magistrate Judy Latchman to answer the charges.
It is alleged that Armstrong, along with an accomplice, and armed with a knife, robbed Haymatiie Sookdeo, 62, a chef and Rookmin Sookdeo, 56, of $50,000 in cash and a cell phone valued $20,000.
Both women were robbed at their residence, located at M. Gobin Dam, Friendship, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
Armstrong pleaded not guilty to the charges and is expected to make his next court appearance on October 22, 2020.
According to police reports the women were reportedly robbed by Armstrong and his accomplice, on Sunday last, at around 22:00hrs.
Investigators were told that Sookdeo and Dookie were sitting on their veranda and counting money when the accused, said to be the women’s neighbour, and another man jumped their fence.
The men ran up to them and Armstrong allegedly held them at knife point and demanded that they hand over the cash.
Armstrong and his accomplice reportedly took the plastic chairs which they (the women) were sitting on and beat them with it.
The men then proceeded to relieve the women of the cash and a cell phone before escaping.
As a result of the attack, both women had to be taken to the hospital where Sookdeo was admitted for head injuries while Dookie was treated and sent away.
A report was later lodged with the police where the victims identified the neighbour.
It was also reported that ‘Rubber’ lives fives houses away from them.
The accused was later arrested by investigating ranks.

 

New 2019