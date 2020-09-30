Exxon makes Guyana into a checker rather than a partner

Latest update September 30th, 2020 12:59 AM
Sep 30, 2020 News
Who makes out a contract with a business partner and don’t give themselves a say as to how much money is being spent during its establishment and operations?
Do you know of anyone in this world who would do that?
Yes, yes the Govt. of Guyana.
It entered into a contract with Exxon which gives Guyana no say in what, how much and the cost of goods and services procured. Whatever numbers the oil companies provide as to their costs, Guyana has to pay. We have no say.
The oil companies will spend and send the bill as cost recovery. And they have the temerity to tell us that we have a right to audit what they spent and that we can hire foreign auditors for this task.
This consigns Guyana to the role of a checker rather than a partner who should have a say in the establishment and operations of the sector.
Sep 30, 20202021 Concacaf Gold Cup – Guyana vs Guatemala By Franklin Wilson Two of the main minds behind Guyana’s ‘Golden Jaguars’ with regards to setting the pathway towards success, Guyana Football...
Sep 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Sep 29, 2020
I grew up in political activism. I have lived on only two horizons, apart from marriage, in my entire life – politics and... more
With the establishment of the Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs) in nine of the country’s 10 administrative regions, the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Of all the fanciful reasons imputed to the decision of the government to make Barbados a Republic,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]