Dutch national arrested with sub-machine gun, cash at Berbice backtrack

Sep 30, 2020 News

A Dutch national was intercepted Monday night at the backtrack location in the Upper Corentyne area, Berbice, by law enforcement officers.

The seized weapon and the live rounds.

The man was caught with a sub-machine gun with no serial number.
Actions by the police led to the boat being intercepted with the man onboard. He has since been identified as Kwesi Fernando.
Fernando is presently in police custody and the gun was lodged. Investigations are in progress.
The police in a statement yesterday disclosed that on Monday evening, about 22:00hrs, Customs Law Enforcement Officers were on patrol duty at the #79 Village Foreshore, Corriverton, Berbice.
They noticed a speed boat arriving from Suriname. It landed at Eno boat place.
Five passengers were on board the said boat.
The officers intercepted the vessel and conducted a search on the passengers person and their belongings.
While carrying out a search on a male, age 26, unemployed, of Paramaribo, Suriname, the officers discovered one Beretta sub-machine gun, with the number filed out.
There were 25 live 9mm ammunition; US$3,000 in cash and $6,250 Suriname guilders.
“The suspect was arrested and taken into Police custody at Springlands Police Station, along with the firearm and ammunition.”
The police said the items were marked, sealed and lodged by Customs Officers , in the presence of the suspect, who is presently in custody assisting with the investigations.
Despite the COVID-19 lockdown which restricts travel across the Corentyne River which separates Guyana and Suriname, there have been several incidents of illegal activities with charges laid.

 

