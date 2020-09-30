CXC to review, possibly revise CSEC, CAPE results

The Caribbean Examinations Council, (CXC) has announced that steps will be taken to review and possibly revise the results of the 2020 Caribbean Secondary School Examination (CSEC) and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

According to a statement issued on Monday by CXC’s Chairman, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, they have noted the concerns raised about the 2020 regional examinations in the public domain with respect to the efficacy of procedures and systems used by the CXC in its computation and declaration of student performance.

The chairman said that since the data are of great importance to the organisation; a period of review and revision of the scores are highly likely.

The statement was issued in wake of mass condemnation of the results produced by the CXC by several Ministries of Education from across the region, Guyana included.

The ministries have since demanded answers from the council in regards to the highlighted discrepancies in their allocation of marks to students.

Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Antigua, and Barbuda, St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Montserrat are just a few of the countries calling for answers and a review of the grades.

CXC had initially said it was satisfied with the marking of test scripts for this year’s exams, maintaining that it would only conduct grade reviews that are requested through its official process or via a Ministry of Education.

CXC ‘s Registrar, Dr. Wayne Wesley, and his team have met with regional Ministers of Education in order to discuss these concerns and identify the underlying causes with a view to moving forward and providing clarity to our stakeholders and enhanced support.

“CXC is satisfied that Ministers have received explanations for its positions in light of the public discourse. It is understood that while there might be policy and technical issues to be addressed immediately, the maintenance of public trust going forward is paramount. There will be ongoing dialogue with regional Ministries of Education based upon the official gathering of data relevant to all ventilated concerns. Each and every formally reported case will be reviewed and where remedies are required they will be applied,” he said.

According to Wesley, the management at CXC has been impressive in the delivery of the July 2020 regional examinations within the context of the COVID-19 logistics nightmare, and crippling global doubt about revised examinations systems and procedures.

“I commend the team at CXC® for their effort to serve the best they can – the people of our region. It has been agreed, therefore, that an independent review team will shortly begin this work and present a report for discussion with relevant stakeholders.”