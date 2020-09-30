Crack the whip on Exxon contract like you did with CJIA project – OGGN urges President Ali

The Oil and Gas Governance Network (OGGN), a pressure group formed to advocate for prudent management of Guyana’s oil sector, is urging the President to renegotiate the Stabroek Block Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) with ExxonMobil, using the same alacrity with which he handled the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) renovation a week ago.

The project has been handled poorly by the Chinese contractor, China Harbour Engineering Corporation (CHEC) for several years.

The President said last week: “I am holding everyone responsible; the contractor, the consultant, the project management team…this is not acceptable for the Guyanese people. In this current position it is very clear from all that I have seen and heard, and from all the questions asked, it is very clear that something is horribly wrong. The right decision at this moment is that we cannot accept this.”

OGGN applauded the President for the stance he took on the handling of the US$150M project.

OGGN said that it stands firmly behind the President on setting these high expectations, and putting on record his impatience for mediocrity.

Be that as it may, the pressure group said: “Our potential loss on the oil contracts is hundreds of times the cost of the airport project. OGGN believes that the Guyana Government should leave no stone unturned to renegotiate the Exxon contract as advised by numerous supporters including Global Witness, Chatham House, the International Monetary Fund, and several other local and international stakeholders.”

The group said that the government should show the political will to get Guyana a fair deal for the working poor of Guyana by renegotiating the contract.

The PPP/C has criticised the deal, inked by the former David Granger administration.

Yet, despite mounting calls for renegotiation, it said that it does not intend to renegotiate the Stabroek block deal. However, it has committed to renegotiating other oil deals.