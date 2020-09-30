COVID-19 death toll hits 80; 59 new cases recorded

Another two persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died, the Ministry of Health said in a statement yesterday.

The deceased are identified a 77-year-old male and a 67-year- old woman from Demerara/Mahaica (Region 4). They both died at a medical care facility.

Their deaths mean the number has hit 80.

The Ministry of Health says it has since contacted all relatives and persons to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed to the now-dead persons. The Ministry is also appealing to the general public to respect the confidentiality of the deceased and their families and to allow them to mourn their tragic loss in peace.

In the meantime, the MOH updated its dashboard which reflected 59 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total known cases to 2,846.

According to the dashboard, the new cases were recorded in Region Four with 39 new cases; Region One with eight; Region Three with six; Regions Five and Six with one new case each while Region Eight has four.

To date, 13, 988 persons have been tested.

There are 12 patients in the COVID-19 ICU; 193 in institutional isolation; 917 in home isolation and 87 persons in institutional quarantine.

So far, 1, 644 persons have recovered from the virus. The two new deaths were not recorded in the updated dashboard.