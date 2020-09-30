Latest update September 30th, 2020 12:59 AM

Coalition activist arrested as elections fraud probe continues

Sep 30, 2020 News

Coalition activist, Carol Joseph, was arrested yesterday and questioned about alleged fraud regarding the March 2nd elections.

Arrested: Carol Joseph

Police ranks reportedly turned up at her home.
She was later questioned at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters at Eve Leary, in the presence of her lawyer.
The results, had they been allowed, would have returned favour with the A Partnership for National Unity+ Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) back into power.
Police sources have since confirmed that she was released from police custody late yesterday on $100,000 bail.
Speaking with this newspaper last evening, Joseph said that there was no need to arrest her because she is not an employee of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). She described her arrest as a waste of time, calling it a “witch hunt”.
However, it was reported by media operatives that Joseph was the only individual who signed as a witness supporting the declaration of the fraudulent Region Four elections results.
This was heavily criticized “as a clear attempt to obfuscate the conspiracy between the then Coalition government and complicit GECOM officials.
Joseph was heavily involved in the National Recount of the votes cast in the March 2nd elections.
In fact, she was the coalition’s counting agent for District Number Three and made claims that there was numerous anomalies with the ballots cast.
Joseph, along with former minister Simona Broomes, had claimed that there were many dead persons who voted on elections day.
They also claimed that there were numerous errors with the entire electoral process.
However, they failed to produce evidence.
Local and international observers had described the claims as another attempt to stall and rig the recount process.
Police began their investigations in early August, after a new government led by Irfaan Ali, was sworn in.
A number of persons were charged with fraud. These included controversial Returning Officer of Region Four, Clairmont Mingo, two of his assistants and an Information Technology technician, Enrique Livan.
A few days ago, Chief Elections Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Keith Lowenfield was also detained for questioning.

 

