Latest update September 30th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

KNEWS

CAL announces lay-offs, salary reduction, cost cutting

Sep 30, 2020 News

Trinidad Express – Caribbean Airlines advises that in the coming weeks the airline will apply temporary measures to support the recovery of the airline.
Reduced demand due to the global pandemic has presented significant challenges to Caribbean Airlines’ revenue and cash position and it must now take further steps to streamline expenses and its manage cash.
After careful consideration, discussions with key stakeholders and with the support of the Board of Directors, the Company intends to implement certain temporary measures to cut costs and reduce overheads from October 15, 2020. Some of the temporary measures include but are not limited to:
• Salary reductions for a period of eight (8) months from mid-October 2020 for those paid more than $7500 (TTD) per month, with reductions tiered to be higher for those on higher remuneration • Temporary layoffs for approximately one third of employees for three (3) months, depending on their role and the current needs of the business • Continued cost reductions wherever possible, including reducing contractors and temporary workers and allowances that are not relevant at this time
The airline confirms that standard industrial relations criteria were used to select the employees who will be temporarily laid off. The leadership team recognizes the impact of these measures on its employees and their dependents and has put systems in place to support those affected.
Caribbean Airlines assures all stakeholders that its current operations are not impacted by the temporary layoffs – this includes our Cargo operations, the domestic Air Bridge between Trinidad and Tobago, the Kingston and Barbados based commercial services and special Government approved flights to/from Trinidad and Tobago.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Forde believes task is not insurmountable; Máximo says it’s achievable with good preparation

Forde believes task is not insurmountable; Máximo says it’s...

Sep 30, 2020

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup – Guyana vs Guatemala By Franklin Wilson Two of the main minds behind Guyana’s ‘Golden Jaguars’ with regards to setting the pathway towards success, Guyana Football...
Read More
RHTYSC hosts Annual NAMILCO/Mike’s Pharmacy Tribute to Law Enforcement Officers programme

RHTYSC hosts Annual NAMILCO/Mike’s Pharmacy...

Sep 30, 2020

Michael Benjamin reflects on the sport that shaped his life

Michael Benjamin reflects on the sport that...

Sep 30, 2020

Draw Delivers Prelims Matchups and Groups for 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup

Draw Delivers Prelims Matchups and Groups for...

Sep 30, 2020

DCB had an election in January, Minister should guard against rash decisions – Drubahadur

DCB had an election in January, Minister should...

Sep 30, 2020

VRHTYSC MS 30TH Anniversary Celebrations 1990-2020

VRHTYSC MS 30TH Anniversary Celebrations

Sep 29, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • A glimmer of hope

    With the establishment of the Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs) in nine of the country’s 10 administrative regions, the... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019