Body found in trench at BV

Police yesterday fished out the body of a man from a trench at Republic Drive, Beterverwagting (BV), East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The remains were discovered around 12:15hrs by a passerby and identified to be that of Lester Waldron, 45, called “Redman” also of Republic Drive, BV.

Investigators said that the man was described as an alcoholic and was last seen consuming a bottle of rum, while walking along the same road.

Kaieteur News was informed as well that Waldron was liming at a nearby market and reportedly left to go meet up some friends at Plantain Walk but he never arrived.

It is believed that Waldron might have collapsed or fell into the trench and died. Nevertheless, police have launched an investigation into his death.

Crime scene experts reported that he was found lying face up with no visible marks of violence.

Waldron’s corpse was removed and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) where it was further examined by a doctor before taken to the morgue