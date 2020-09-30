Bandits invade Canal home, beat occupants, escape with $2.4M

Latest update September 30th, 2020 12:59 AM

Four armed bandits, on Monday last, invaded the home of a businessman; beat the occupants before escaping with over $2,000,000 in cash.
Beaten and recovering from injuries are the businessman Narinedeo Jairam, 64, and a domestic worker, Krismattie, 48, also called ‘Devi’.
Police said that the robbery took place between 10:30hrs and 10:50hrs at Canal Number One, West Bank Demerara (WBD).
Investigators were told that Jairam had just returned from transacting business with Gafoors and was eating breakfast in a hammock beneath his house.
However, he was subsequently interrupted by the masked gunmen who barged into his yard.
The men walked up to Jairam and one of them hit him to the head with a gun.
Jairam started bleeding and one of the men held him down while another turned his attention to Krismattie.
The man grabbed the domestic worker and cuffed her several times about the body while demanding that she hand over the house keys.
An injured Krismattie was forced to give up the keys and men entered the house where they located a canister and broke its lock. Inside they found and bagged $2,200,000 in cash.
The bandits then decided to exit the man’s premises but on their way out, they met Jairam’s son who was about to enter the yard.
He was not spared either. The men relieved him of an additional $200,000 in cash before making their escape in a waiting car.
Jairam and Krismattie were later taken to the Canal Number One Health Center where they were treated for their injuries and sent away.

