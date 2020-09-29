Five regions have new chairpersons

Woman takes helm on E’bo Coast; former army captain to lead Region Four

Region Eight process suspended as two Councillors test positive for COVID-19

Nine of the 10 administrative regions of Guyana have elected chairpersons with a number of notable changes.

A number of faces have remained with a woman now in charge of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) in Region Two (Essequibo Coast).

Regions Two, Four, Seven and 10 are the regions with new chairpersons.

However, elections for a Chair for Region Eight was not possible as two councillors reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently in quarantine.

Returning for Region One is Brentnol Ashley. He has been around for three elections now for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

Region Two will boast the one administrative district that will have a woman as Chair. She has been identified as Vilma Audrey Da Silva.In Region Three, Ayube Inshan will replace the long-serving Julius Faerber.

Former army captain, Daniel Seeram, a candidate for the Coalition, will chair the RDC in Region Four.

Taking back Region Five is Vickchand Ramphal.

In Region Six, businessman David Armogan has retained his seat as the Chair.

That East Berbice district is a critical one for the PPP/C.

Region Seven has a new Chair. He has been identified as Kenneth Williams.Bryan Allicock who is familiar with that border area of Region Nine has been given the nod to return.

Region 10’s new Chair is none other than Deron Adams, who was one of the frontline faces for the Coalition campaign in Region 10.

