When Lil Boys pee froth dem does feel dem is big man!

Dem Boys nah like involve lil children in Dem Boys Seh. But deh gat some presumptuous children who smelling them own sweat and peeing froth so much so dat dem feel dem can dabble in big man business.
This lil child decide that he gan attack dem boys just because dem boys talk how is only dem ‘big school’ making fuss over dem exam results. Dem boys know nuff of dem ‘small school’ children nah mek all de noise wah de ‘big school’ children mek.
And is because dem ‘big school’ feel dat how dem supposed to do, dem nah do. But how dem know how dem supposed to do. Dem feel dem supposed to do good because dem get high marks in de SBA.
However, de CXC ‘moderate’ say de SBA scores and some marks come down and some marks go up. So dem boys seh before lil boy talk tuh much, he should wait on the spreadsheet wah gat de SBA scores. And he should hope is nat Mingo prepare dat spreadsheet.
Dem boys know dat every year, dem does gat case where people does get absent pon de grade. But when dem appeal, de records does put it right. Dat is not nothing new.
What is also not new is having ungraded. Dem CXC explain dat when all de requirements of de SBA nah meet, den you can have ungraded until dem schools send in wah dem supposed to send in.
Talk half and remember dem days when if you gat long hair in school, dem teacher use to cut it themselves!
