VRHTYSC MS 30TH Anniversary Celebrations 1990-2020

Cricket teams in massive public beach cleanup in Rose Hall Town-Donates to orphanages

The ten cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club MS on Sunday last joined hands with the Mayor and Council of Rose Hall to host a successful clean up of Guyana smallest township public beach.

Over eighty members of the ten cricket teams turned up for the two hours project and were led by RHTYSC Vice President Mark Papannah and Asst Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu.

Mayor of Rose Hall Town, Chattergoon Ramnauth and Councilor Gaitree Sheonarain led a large delegation of Town Councilors employees in support of the campaign.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster in brief remarks to launch the project, stated that the public beach was a popular relaxation spot for residents but sadly a lot of waste was left behind over the years by residents and as such was an eye sore to visitors. The club undertook the clean-up project in response to overseas based resident Nazimool Fudadin, father of West Indies Test player Assad Fudadin, who challenged the club to restore the beauty of the beach.

Fudadin co-sponsored the event to provide snacks, refreshments bottled water and lunch to the volunteers, while support was also received from Dr Mel Singh, CIDI, Busta, DDL, Poonai Pharmacy, The Baby Store and Shane General Store.

The project was done following the strict Covid 19 guidelines with all volunteers wearing face masks, santizing their hands regularly while gloves were also provided.

Over Sixty large bags of garbage were removed and later transported to the township dumping site. Mayor Ramnauth expressed gratitude to the club for hosting the much needed campaign and offered congratulations on the 30th anniversary. Foster pledged that the RHTYSC was always willing to work along with the council in

developing the township and recalled that among the community projects undertaken over the last thirty years were the transformation of the Area H Ground, construction of a Children Playfield, restoration of the Lower Corentyne Secondary School, small street bridges, dustbins, street signs, all weather court, township monument and charity kitchen among others.

The long serving club executive also announced that the club would undertake the clean-up of the beach on a regular basis as part of its environmental programme.

Meanwhile, the Rose Hall Town Metro Female cricket team on Friday last handed over a quantity of female footwear to the Canaan Children Home and Camal Children Home of Albion as part of their contribution to the club anniversary celebrations.

Abgaile Kishun and RHTYSC executive Robby Kissoonlall handed over the footwear on behalf of the team, The Rose Hall Town Female team, which is the only of its kind in Guyana and has to date produced four West Indies Players and dozens for Guyana and Berbice at all levels.

The ten cricket teams of the club are Poonai Pharmacy under 12 and under 13, Farfan and Mendes under 15, Bakewell under 17 and Second Division, Pepsi under 19 and Intermediate, Metro Females, NAMILCO Under 21 and First Division.