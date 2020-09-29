Sleepy Sanitary Pads Congratulates its Third $100,000 Winner!

Sleepy’s All-Natural Sanitary Pads is excited to congratulate Ms. Shavaani Sookraj of Lusignan, East Coast Demerara for being the third $100,000 Winner in the ‘Sleepy Monthly Promotion’.

The third drawing was done live on September 26, 2020 at 13:00 hours, via the Sleepy South America Facebook Page. Ms. Sookraj won with a total of 67,438 shares on Facebook. She was very excited for her prize money which she said is going towards her house. The other four top contestants did not leave empty handed. They were each given hampers consisting of various Sleepy products.

With three more months of this special promotion left, we urge all women to participate for their chance to win!

Made from super absorbent materials that lock in fluid and keep you dry, Sleepy Sanitary Pads feminine care products are unique and comfortable. They are made from materials such as cotton and bamboo fibers, free from dye and lotion, thus ensuring no rashes or irritations.

Sleepy Sanitary Pads are available in normal (regular), long and overnight for your unique body type. They are also available in thick and ultra-thin and various pack sizes.

Here’s how to enter for your chance to win:

1. Take a creative photo of yourself with your favourite Sleepy Sanitary Pads pack.

2. Submit that Photo to our Sleepy South America Facebook Page via Inbox, along with Your Name and Contact Number.

3. Your photo will then be uploaded to our Facebook page, where you and your friends can Share.

4. A Winner will be selected from the Top Five (5) Photos with the most Shares via a Live Drawing.

5. Promotion lasts from 15th July, 2020 – 31st December, 2020.