Man confesses to killing miner following card game row

A suspect, 25, has reportedly confessed to killing a miner on Saturday last at Big Creek Backdam, North West District (NWD), Region One, following a row over a card game.

According police reports the miner, Kevin Baynes, 34, of Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was slain some time after 18:30hrs.

Based on the investigations carried out by ranks, Baynes and his alleged killer were playing a game of cards at the location when an argument erupted between them.

Sources from the Big Creek area told this newspaper that the row was over a sum of cash, which the suspect did not want to pay Baynes.

As a result, Baynes got angry and reached into a bag he was carrying, pulled out a knife, placed it in his waist and relieved the suspect of his cell phone.

The alleged murderer demanded that the cell phone be returned to him but Baynes refused and left.

However sometime later, according to investigators, the suspect, along with a 16-year-old accomplice, approached Baynes and unleashed an attack.

A police source told Kaieteur News that the accomplice assisted in pulling Baynes into a bushy area where his alleged killer proceeded to stab him several times to the face and body.

Baynes collapsed and fell to ground and the suspect and his accomplice fled the scene.

The police were notified hours later of the incident and the whereabouts of the suspects.

Commander of Region One, Jairam Ramlakhan, said, “had it not been for this cooperation from the public, his ranks might have been unable to trap Baynes’ alleged killer.”

He told Kaieteur News that even before heading to the scene, his ranks swooped down on a location in the nearby village of Matthew’s Ridge and nabbed the fugitives.

Ramlakhan said that the suspects had already bought plane tickets and were only waiting for an aircraft to take them to Georgetown the following day.