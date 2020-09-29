Learning materials handed over to several hinterland communities

Dealing with the pandemic…

Last weekend, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, visited Baramita, Matthew’s Ridge, Port Kaituma, Mabaruma and Moruca in Region One (Barima-Waini).

In a release, the Ministry revealed that the visits were part of an awareness campaign to familiarize stakeholders with the new methods of dispensing education amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public schools remain closed with some students accessing teachers via online classes.

However, thousands of students, especially in the hinterlands have no internet access.The idea was to have a hybrid system in place, using a mix on internet and learning materials.

Accompanied by the Ministry’s Chief Planning Officer (CPO), Nicola Johnson, and Sarah Browne, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Manickchand also visited Imbaimadai, Kamarang, Paruima, Kaikan and Bartica in Region Seven, Cuyuni- Mazaruni.

According to the Ministry in its statement, during discussions with residents, parents, students and other community members, the Education Minister explained what the Ministry is currently doing to ensure learning continues and keeping children engaged during this time.

She told the residents that because the Coronavirus pandemic has affected the education sector, learning has to be done differently since schools are not yet cleared for physical re-opening.

It was in this context that the Education Minister explained that in addition to online teaching, the Learning Channel will be used for delivering daily lessons to students across all levels and grades.

In addition, residents were encouraged to tune in to their community radio stations for the Interactive Radio Instruction (IRI) programme and also the broadcast to schools.

Noting the peculiar situation that is confronting the nation, Minister Manickchand said that a blended approach to learning has been adopted by the MoE and therefore communities that have challenges with internet connectivity and non-access to the Guyana Learning Channel will be engaged differently.

It is towards this end that the Education Minister assured that all of the nation’s children will be meaningfully engaged irrespective of where they are located.

During the visits, she distributed worksheets and other printed learning resources for students in the two regions.

The other hinterland regions are currently receiving their batch.

Residents also shared concerns and suggestions with the Minister who assured them that these will be addressed. She said that there is no better situation than teachers and students having face-to-face interaction but this is not possible at this time.

Notwithstanding that, Minister Manickchand said that the focus of her Ministry is to ensure that there is minimal learning loss to students and no effort will be overlooked by her Ministry to ensure that this is realised. The hinterland students now have worksheets for the next month and additional materials are currently being prepared to ensure students both in the hinterland and other communities are continuously engaged until schools reopen.

The worksheets cover work the students would have been doing had there been in the classroom and are for the nursery, primary and secondary levels.