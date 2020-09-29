Driver caught after slamming into 6-year-old, speeding away

Police have apprehended a driver who fled the scene Sunday last, after slamming his car into a six-year-boy on the Non Pareil, East Coast Demerara Public Road.

The child is currently hospitalized at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation in a stable condition.

According to police reports, the child was struck down around 17:30hrs while trying to cross the road.

Investigators were told that the driver was heading in an easterly direction when the accident occurred.

The man, who hails from La Bonne Intention, claimed that as he was about to pass a shop when he noticed the child running from a northerly direction into the path of his car. He told police ranks that he applied brakes but could not avoid the collision.

The impact flung the child on to the road causing him to sustain multiple injuries.

Eyewitnesses said that the man did not assist but instead fled the scene. It was public-spirited citizens who picked up the injured child and rushed him to the hospital.

Police later received information about the driver and he was arrested shortly after.