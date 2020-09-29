Latest update September 29th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

KNEWS

Driver caught after slamming into 6-year-old, speeding away

Sep 29, 2020 News

Police have apprehended a driver who fled the scene Sunday last, after slamming his car into a six-year-boy on the Non Pareil, East Coast Demerara Public Road.
The child is currently hospitalized at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation in a stable condition.
According to police reports, the child was struck down around 17:30hrs while trying to cross the road.
Investigators were told that the driver was heading in an easterly direction when the accident occurred.
The man, who hails from La Bonne Intention, claimed that as he was about to pass a shop when he noticed the child running from a northerly direction into the path of his car. He told police ranks that he applied brakes but could not avoid the collision.
The impact flung the child on to the road causing him to sustain multiple injuries.
Eyewitnesses said that the man did not assist but instead fled the scene. It was public-spirited citizens who picked up the injured child and rushed him to the hospital.
Police later received information about the driver and he was arrested shortly after.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

VRHTYSC MS 30TH Anniversary Celebrations 1990-2020

VRHTYSC MS 30TH Anniversary Celebrations 1990-2020

Sep 29, 2020

Cricket teams in massive public beach cleanup in Rose Hall Town-Donates to orphanages The ten cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club MS on Sunday last joined hands with the Mayor...
Read More
Khalifa Hale gives updates on Haledino Sports Initiative

Khalifa Hale gives updates on Haledino Sports...

Sep 29, 2020

Glowing tributes paid as hundreds attend funeral of former cyclist Wilbert Benjamin

Glowing tributes paid as hundreds attend funeral...

Sep 29, 2020

ECCC VP (ag) Gainda calls for amicable solution to cricket on the East Coast prior to DCB elections

ECCC VP (ag) Gainda calls for amicable solution...

Sep 28, 2020

RHTYSC, MS hosts Namilco Tribute to Medical Workers 2020 Programme

RHTYSC, MS hosts Namilco Tribute to Medical...

Sep 27, 2020

“My ultimate aim is to be a permanent member of the West Indies Team” – Kevin Sinclair

“My ultimate aim is to be a permanent member of...

Sep 27, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019