David Armogan back as Region Six Chairman; Zamal Hussain is Vice-Chairman

– Vickchand Ramphal and Rion Peters to head Region Five

David Armogan of Coburg Street, New Amsterdam was yesterday re-elected Chairman of the Region Six Administration, while Zamal Hussain was nominated and elected the new Vice-Chairman. Serving previously in the Vice-Chairman position was Dennis Deoroop, however, he has accepted a position at the Ministry of Agriculture.

Also 20 Councillors were yesterday sworn in for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) and 10 for the A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC).

At a simple swearing in ceremony held at the Japanese Hall of the St. Francis Community Developers in Portuguese Quarters, Port Mourant, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, delivered the charge. Also in attendance was government Member of Parliament (MP) and Director General of Regional Health Services (Guyana), Dr. Vishwa Mahadeo; Opposition MP, Dineshwar Jaipersaud, and Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region Six, Narendra Persaud.

Elected to serve as Councillors for the PPP/C are: Erwin Abdulla, Doreen Anamanpadoo, Permaul Armogan, Gloria Beharry, Sheriann Beharry, Carlus Causeway, Latisha Corneleus, Dennis Deoroop, Zamal Hussain, Pradeep Ketwaroo, Wajid Khan, Vincent Loncke, Shenelly Matheson Jafarally, Kristina Muthusammy, Eshwar Narinesammy, Lloyd Peneux, Thakur Persaud, Suraj Sahadeo, Shubhan Ali and Haseef Yusuf.

Elected to serve for the APNU+AFC are: Deonarine Basdeo, Bridget Chichester, Camille Cox, Alicia Dey, Melisa Fraser, Vera France, Leon Hunt, Collin Moore, Shurla Scott and Shawn Smith.

PPP/C Councillor, Sheriann Beharry, was nominated by Gloria Beharry to head the Health Committee and Moore from the APNU+AFC was nominated by Scott. The majority (20 from PPP) voted in favour of Sheriann Beharry while the minority (10 APNU) voted for Moore. Sheriann Beharry was moreover elected.

Also PPP/C’s Yusuf was nominated and elected to head the Education Committee with the same voting process that occurred for Sheriann Beharry’s election. Fraser from APNU was nominated by Scott and will serve as a member on that Committee.

Hussain, who was nominated and elected to head the Local Government Committee, will also head the Works Committee while the Drainage and Irrigation Committee will be headed by Armogan. PPP/C’s Loncke was nominated and elected to head the Regional Tender Board; Sheriann Beharry was nominated and elected to head the National Events Committee, while Narinesammy was nominated and elected to head the Youth Committee.

The Agriculture Minister, in delivering the charge, congratulated all the Councillors and urged them to work together in the interest of the people of Region Six.

“I hope that each and every Councillor is prepared to serve and serve to the best of their ability. They will serve the people of Region Six and put aside political affiliation, race, religion and ensure that we serve for the entire Region Six without fear and favour,” he said.

He reminded those who took the oath that “the election campaigning is over” and as such the task ahead is to “build and re-build the country”. In this regard, he said that when decisions are made, they must be made in the interest of Region Six.

“The RDC is the local government organ in the region and is a supreme body that executes plans and programmes of the government in all facets of life in Region Six, so health, education, agriculture, public works and administration, those five broad categories, cover the entire affairs in Region Six. Over the years when I was a member of the RDC, we have had heated arguments but we have argued, disagreed and agreed on issues and that is the way I hope that both sides will work together in the interest of the people of this Region,” the Minister added.

Meanwhile, over in Region Five Vickchand Ramphal and Rion Peters were both nominated and re-elected as the Chairman and Vice-Chairman, respectively. Eighteen Councillors will form the RDC in that Region. The ceremony there was attended by Minister within the Ministry of Local Government, Anand Persaud, and it was chaired by Genevieve Blackman, Clerk to the Regional Democratic Council and the REO. Ramphal and Emerson Benjamin were nominated for the Regional Chairman seat with 10 voting for Ramphal and eight for Benjamin.

Peters and Carol Nurse were nominated for the seat of Vice Chairman with 10 voting for Peters and eight voting in favour of Nurse.