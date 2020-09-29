AFC General Secretary, David Patterson, resigns

Former Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, has resigned from the position of General Secretary of the Alliance For Change (AFC).

According to a letter that Patterson wrote to AFC Leader, Khemraj Ramjattan, his resignation takes “immediate effect”.

“It has been an honour and privilege to have served in this capacity,” Patterson wrote in the missive dated September 28, 2020.

He went on to note that he will remain a member of the AFC while maintaining his membership in full. He also assured that he will continue to participate in party activities. However, such participation will be executed under a different capacity, Patterson noted.