Latest update September 29th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

KNEWS

Adequate chicken available for Christmas season – Poultry Producers assure

Sep 29, 2020 News

The Guyana Poultry Producers Association (GPPA) yesterday assured that there will be adequate supplies of chicken for the Christmas season.

GPPA says there will an adequate supply of chicken for the Christmas season.

The body, in an update yesterday, disclosed that over the last few years, the production and supply of locally produced chicken was quite stable.
However in March 2020, the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic began to significantly affect the industry.
“There was a severe reduction in the consumption of poultry as the closure of restaurants, bars and fast food businesses, reduced operating hours for convenience, and a nightly curfew all became mandatory. The reduced income of consumers and subsequent reduced spending, resulted in farmers losing money and the poultry industry having to make substantial cuts in production.”
GPPA said that with the marketplace settling into a new normal, the industry has made its own adjustments, including the increased importation of hatching eggs.
“This has already resulted in an increased supply of broiler meat. The GPPA would like to assure the public that there will be adequate supplies of chicken available locally for the Christmas Season at reasonable prices.”
The GPPA said too that it would like to express its thanks to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA), and the Ministries of Business and Agriculture for the support it has received over these difficult times for the local agriculture sector.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

VRHTYSC MS 30TH Anniversary Celebrations 1990-2020

VRHTYSC MS 30TH Anniversary Celebrations 1990-2020

Sep 29, 2020

Cricket teams in massive public beach cleanup in Rose Hall Town-Donates to orphanages The ten cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club MS on Sunday last joined hands with the Mayor...
Read More
Khalifa Hale gives updates on Haledino Sports Initiative

Khalifa Hale gives updates on Haledino Sports...

Sep 29, 2020

Glowing tributes paid as hundreds attend funeral of former cyclist Wilbert Benjamin

Glowing tributes paid as hundreds attend funeral...

Sep 29, 2020

ECCC VP (ag) Gainda calls for amicable solution to cricket on the East Coast prior to DCB elections

ECCC VP (ag) Gainda calls for amicable solution...

Sep 28, 2020

RHTYSC, MS hosts Namilco Tribute to Medical Workers 2020 Programme

RHTYSC, MS hosts Namilco Tribute to Medical...

Sep 27, 2020

“My ultimate aim is to be a permanent member of the West Indies Team” – Kevin Sinclair

“My ultimate aim is to be a permanent member of...

Sep 27, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019