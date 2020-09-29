Adequate chicken available for Christmas season – Poultry Producers assure

The Guyana Poultry Producers Association (GPPA) yesterday assured that there will be adequate supplies of chicken for the Christmas season.

The body, in an update yesterday, disclosed that over the last few years, the production and supply of locally produced chicken was quite stable.

However in March 2020, the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic began to significantly affect the industry.

“There was a severe reduction in the consumption of poultry as the closure of restaurants, bars and fast food businesses, reduced operating hours for convenience, and a nightly curfew all became mandatory. The reduced income of consumers and subsequent reduced spending, resulted in farmers losing money and the poultry industry having to make substantial cuts in production.”

GPPA said that with the marketplace settling into a new normal, the industry has made its own adjustments, including the increased importation of hatching eggs.

“This has already resulted in an increased supply of broiler meat. The GPPA would like to assure the public that there will be adequate supplies of chicken available locally for the Christmas Season at reasonable prices.”

The GPPA said too that it would like to express its thanks to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA), and the Ministries of Business and Agriculture for the support it has received over these difficult times for the local agriculture sector.