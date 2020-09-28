Young Henrietta Village, Essequibo man dies in fatal accident

A 21-year-old resident of Henrietta Village, Essequibo Coast, is the country’s latest road fatality, bringing this year’s total to 119 road deaths, a 42 percent increase compared to the same period from last year. According to reports, Khalid McNichol was driving along the Lima Public Road at around 17:30 hours last evening when he crashed into a parked canter. The father of one, known

to friends as El Chapo, reportedly died on the spot. The vehicle was so damaged that his body had to remain inside until firefighters arrived with specialized equipment to remove him.