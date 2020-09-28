Two more COVID-19 related deaths; more than a 1,000 in isolation

Latest update September 28th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Ministry of Health (MOH) has recorded another two deaths of persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 78.
According to the MOH, the latest fatalities are two Region Four women, a 45-year-old and a 55 -year-old, the latter of whom died while receiving care at a medical facility.
While the two new deaths were not reflected on the updated COVID-19 Dashboard released yesterday, the MOH noted that Guyana has recorded 47 new COVID-19 cases bringing the overall known cases to 2,772. According to the MOH, 12 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit while 890 persons are in home isolation and 230 are in institutional isolation which makes the total number of isolated persons 1,120.
There are also 75 persons in institutional quarantine while the number of persons who have recovered from the disease is 1,564. Further, according to a regional breakdown of the new cases provided by the MOH, Region Four now has 32 additional cases, Region Six has six more cases, Region Seven has two, Region Nine has two Region One has one new case, and Region Three has four new cases, more cases.
As it relates to the deaths, the MOH outlined that officials of the ministry have contacted all relatives and persons to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed to the now-dead persons. At the interim, the Ministry appealed to the general public to respect the confidentiality of the deceased and their families and to allow them to mourn their tragic loss in peace.
“All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 emergency measures (no. 9) which are in effect until September 30, 2020. This order emphasises the need for correct and consistent use of a face masks when leaving their homes; the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” the statement outlined.
