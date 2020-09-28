That $10.5M rented tent

Since we spent S10.5M rental for a single tent we should do something special with it.
For something that is more expensive than the finest silk, we should wrap the people responsible for such an outrage and abomination in it, attach the cords that pin this tent to the ground, and parade them all over town.
There was a time when, for less than this multimillion dollar piece of tarpaulin, the men who committed such a crime would be marched out at dawn, paraded before a crowd of cheering and jeering spectators, given a cigarette, offered a blindfold, and given a deserved sendoff
But we live in a gentler and kinder civilization now.
The problem is that we, the Guyanese taxpayers, are the one who have to bear the costs and endure the sacrifices because of the scoundrels that promise us much during the elections campaign, but who turn around and plunder everything in sight.
Their actions, like this $10.5M boondoggle, test our patience. We believe that this tent should be converted into a pavilion to imprison the Guyanese pharaohs, who squander our resources. There is a serious need for this land to be rid of these persons who betray the trust of the people.
