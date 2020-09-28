Latest update September 28th, 2020 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Mining violations in the Region Seven

Sep 28, 2020 News 0

The following are photos sent by concerned persons to Kaieteur News. They are asking Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, to intervene and to launch an investigation as the rivers are frequently traversed by mining officers who are not acting.

This river dredge (dragger) illegally busted its ways into the buffer zone, a restricted area on the river bank, in the Kurupung River. It got stuck there after the water level fell.

This dragger is pictured here chewing away at a river bank area in Kurupung, a big no-no in mining. Miners are complaining that GGMC officers are taking payoffs and nothing is being done about it despite complaints.

 

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

ECCC VP (ag) Gainda calls for amicable solution to cricket on the East Coast prior to DCB elections

ECCC VP (ag) Gainda calls for amicable solution to cricket on the...

Sep 28, 2020

Vice President (ag) of the East Coast Cricket Committee Lalta Gainda said elections must be held on the East Coast of Demerara before any election is being staged at the Demerara Cricket Board level....
Read More
RHTYSC, MS hosts Namilco Tribute to Medical Workers 2020 Programme

RHTYSC, MS hosts Namilco Tribute to Medical...

Sep 27, 2020

“My ultimate aim is to be a permanent member of the West Indies Team” – Kevin Sinclair

“My ultimate aim is to be a permanent member of...

Sep 27, 2020

Gibbons focused on getting scholarship – misses competition

Gibbons focused on getting scholarship –...

Sep 27, 2020

Bakewell renews Naeem Nasir Memorial sponsorship with RHTYSC

Bakewell renews Naeem Nasir Memorial sponsorship...

Sep 27, 2020

“Now is the time to move Nationals to Feb – Mar”- Coach Stanton

“Now is the time to move Nationals to Feb...

Sep 26, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019