Govt. awards contract for permanent works at Mahaicony sea defense

– Old breaches sealed

Government has completed the remedial works to the more than 100-meters of breached sea defense at Content, Mahaicony and has reportedly already awarded contracts to commence permanent fixtures to enhance the structural integrity of the sea defense.

Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill told Kaieteur News that four contractors, Toolsie Persaud Ltd, Collin Talbot Contracting, A&S General Contractors and M&B Construction were handed the contract and are expected to commence works soon.

Initially, it was Brian Tiwari’s BK International Inc., who was awarded a $352 million contract by the previous A Partnership For National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) government to seal more than 500-meters of breached sea defense that resulted in massive flooding.

However, the notably slow pace at which the works moved and the constant delays allowed more damage to that area.

It was because of this fact that a new breach formed measuring 100 meters in length, resulting in the residents of Dantzig and neighbouring communities being inundated with salt water causing damages to homes, crop and livestock.

That led to another $168 million being expended to construct rip-rap sea defense long the shoreline.

Upon completion of the permanent works, Edghill explained, the rip-rap sea defense is expected to reduce significantly, the threats of flooding in Prospect and surrounding villages. During spring tide, which occurs after a new moon or the alignment of the full moon with the earth and sun, wave heights are higher than usual. This can cause flooding in areas with weak or insufficient sea defenses.

Therefore, the critical rip-rap sea defense project is destined to be a significant asset to the surrounding communities.

Resilience to climate change has been a major thrust of the government since 2015. From then to now, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure has spearheaded several projects aimed at strengthening sea defense throughout the nation.