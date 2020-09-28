Govt. awards contract for permanent works at Mahaicony sea defense

Latest update September 28th, 2020 12:59 AM
– Old breaches sealed
Government has completed the remedial works to the more than 100-meters of breached sea defense at Content, Mahaicony and has reportedly already awarded contracts to commence permanent fixtures to enhance the structural integrity of the sea defense.
Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill told Kaieteur News that four contractors, Toolsie Persaud Ltd, Collin Talbot Contracting, A&S General Contractors and M&B Construction were handed the contract and are expected to commence works soon.
Initially, it was Brian Tiwari’s BK International Inc., who was awarded a $352 million contract by the previous A Partnership For National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) government to seal more than 500-meters of breached sea defense that resulted in massive flooding.
However, the notably slow pace at which the works moved and the constant delays allowed more damage to that area.
It was because of this fact that a new breach formed measuring 100 meters in length, resulting in the residents of Dantzig and neighbouring communities being inundated with salt water causing damages to homes, crop and livestock.
That led to another $168 million being expended to construct rip-rap sea defense long the shoreline.
Upon completion of the permanent works, Edghill explained, the rip-rap sea defense is expected to reduce significantly, the threats of flooding in Prospect and surrounding villages. During spring tide, which occurs after a new moon or the alignment of the full moon with the earth and sun, wave heights are higher than usual. This can cause flooding in areas with weak or insufficient sea defenses.
Therefore, the critical rip-rap sea defense project is destined to be a significant asset to the surrounding communities.
Resilience to climate change has been a major thrust of the government since 2015. From then to now, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure has spearheaded several projects aimed at strengthening sea defense throughout the nation.
Sep 28, 2020Vice President (ag) of the East Coast Cricket Committee Lalta Gainda said elections must be held on the East Coast of Demerara before any election is being staged at the Demerara Cricket Board level....
Sep 27, 2020
Sep 27, 2020
Sep 27, 2020
Sep 27, 2020
Sep 26, 2020
One of the most soulful journeys you can make while driving is to go long distances to your destination with your wife (or... more
There is a trend in the reporting of the COVID-19 statistics. This is illustrated by what happened on Saturday. The COVID-19... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Of all the fanciful reasons imputed to the decision of the government to make Barbados a Republic,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]